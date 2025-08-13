NAASH forced into voluntary insolvency after council decision
NAASH, known for offering not just emergency accommodation but also practical and emotional support to help people rebuild their lives, warned that the council’s decision would have “devastating consequences” for the local homeless population. Over 220 people currently relying on its services are now at risk of being left without a safe place to stay.
Campaigners, including members of Northampton Against Cuts, say the closure will lead to a sharp rise in rough sleeping and strain on other desperately overstretched services. They argue that the council’s actions reflect a wider trend of cuts to frontline support, with the most vulnerable paying the price.
“This is not just a budget line on a spreadsheet — it’s people’s lives,” said James Treliving “When you cut services like NAASH, you’re not just closing a service you’re closing a lifeline.”
West Northamptonshire Council has defended its decision, citing financial pressures and the need to prioritise “value for money” in service provision. But critics say the human cost of the cuts far outweighs any short-term savings.
A public meeting to discuss the impact of NAASH’s closure and explore further ways to fight the decision will be held on 7pm Thursday 14th August at 62-66, Dunster Street, Northampton, NN1 3JY organised by Northampton Against Cuts.