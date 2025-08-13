NAASH forced into voluntary insolvency after council decision

NAASH protests on Saturday with staff and clients

The Northampton Association for the Accommodation of the Single Homeless (NAASH) has announced it is entering voluntary insolvency, following a decision by West Northamptonshire Council to withdraw key funding. The move will see the closure of a long-standing homelessness charity that has provided shelter, support, and guidance to vulnerable single people for over 20 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NAASH, known for offering not just emergency accommodation but also practical and emotional support to help people rebuild their lives, warned that the council’s decision would have “devastating consequences” for the local homeless population. Over 220 people currently relying on its services are now at risk of being left without a safe place to stay.

Campaigners, including members of Northampton Against Cuts, say the closure will lead to a sharp rise in rough sleeping and strain on other desperately overstretched services. They argue that the council’s actions reflect a wider trend of cuts to frontline support, with the most vulnerable paying the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not just a budget line on a spreadsheet — it’s people’s lives,” said James Treliving “When you cut services like NAASH, you’re not just closing a service you’re closing a lifeline.”

West Northamptonshire Council has defended its decision, citing financial pressures and the need to prioritise “value for money” in service provision. But critics say the human cost of the cuts far outweighs any short-term savings.

A public meeting to discuss the impact of NAASH’s closure and explore further ways to fight the decision will be held on 7pm Thursday 14th August at 62-66, Dunster Street, Northampton, NN1 3JY organised by Northampton Against Cuts.