NAASH forced into voluntary insolvency after council decision

By James Treliving
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
NAASH protests on Saturday with staff and clientsplaceholder image
NAASH protests on Saturday with staff and clients
The Northampton Association for the Accommodation of the Single Homeless (NAASH) has announced it is entering voluntary insolvency, following a decision by West Northamptonshire Council to withdraw key funding. The move will see the closure of a long-standing homelessness charity that has provided shelter, support, and guidance to vulnerable single people for over 20 years.

NAASH, known for offering not just emergency accommodation but also practical and emotional support to help people rebuild their lives, warned that the council’s decision would have “devastating consequences” for the local homeless population. Over 220 people currently relying on its services are now at risk of being left without a safe place to stay.

Most Popular

Campaigners, including members of Northampton Against Cuts, say the closure will lead to a sharp rise in rough sleeping and strain on other desperately overstretched services. They argue that the council’s actions reflect a wider trend of cuts to frontline support, with the most vulnerable paying the price.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is not just a budget line on a spreadsheet — it’s people’s lives,” said James Treliving “When you cut services like NAASH, you’re not just closing a service you’re closing a lifeline.”

West Northamptonshire Council has defended its decision, citing financial pressures and the need to prioritise “value for money” in service provision. But critics say the human cost of the cuts far outweighs any short-term savings.

A public meeting to discuss the impact of NAASH’s closure and explore further ways to fight the decision will be held on 7pm Thursday 14th August at 62-66, Dunster Street, Northampton, NN1 3JY organised by Northampton Against Cuts.

Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilNorthampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice