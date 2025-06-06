“My family was changed by stroke - Now I’m asking Northamptonshire to help others like us”

A young woman from Greens Norton is urging her fellow Northamptonshire residents to take part in an unforgettable summer challenge, a charity abseil down the iconic Northampton Lift Tower - in support of younger stroke survivors and their families across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robyn, 25, knows just how deeply stroke can impact family life. Her mum Genise had a stroke when Robyn was only five months old. Then, years later, her dad had one too.

“Stroke has always been part of my family’s story, but it hasn’t defined us. My mum had a stroke when I was just five months old, and my dad when I was starting secondary school. Growing up, I didn’t feel deprived or different - we were just us. But now, as I get older, I understand more of what they lost. I grieve for the life my mum could have had -she was a young, active midwife who loved cycling and being outdoors. She’s told me she wishes she could have climbed or run around with me more. I never noticed that as a child - to me, she was just my brilliant mum. But now I see it with new eyes, and that loss hits deeper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dad’s stroke didn’t come with dramatic symptoms, but it changed him too. His memory isn’t the same, and he gets exhausted much more easily. Because his stroke left no visible signs, I think he sometimes feels it ‘wasn’t as serious — but I know better. It still affects his confidence, his energy, and his everyday life. Watching both of them adapt in different ways has made me realise that the impact of stroke isn’t always loud. Sometimes it’s quiet and lifelong.”

Genise (Robyn's Mum, Robyn and Jason (Robyn's Dad)

Despite her parents’ strokes, Robyn recalls a childhood filled with love and openness, where honesty was encouraged, and where stroke was simply part of their story. That openness has stayed with her and now she’s using it to inspire others to act.

Genise’s Story — Using Her Experience to Support Other Families

Robyn’s mum, Genise, now works for Different Strokes, a charity supporting younger stroke survivors and their families, as a Family Support Officer. After surviving a stroke at the age of 34 while working as a midwife, she had to relearn how to walk and parent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recovery doesn’t end with hospital discharge,” says Genise. “Different Strokes gave me tools and hope and now I get to give that to other families.”

The National Lift Tower based in Northampton is an iconic feat of architecture. At a staggering 418 feet, it is now the largest abseil tower in the world.

Her lived experience drives her work supporting families navigating life after stroke.

Free Books That Start Lifesaving Conversations

One of the most powerful ways Different Strokes supports families is through its Someone I Love Had a Stroke book series: a collection of free, age-appropriate resources for children aged 3 to 18. Genise worked with families like hers to create these books.

“I grew up surrounded by open conversations about stroke — that was a gift,” Robyn says. “But not everyone has that. These books make it easier for families to talk, to understand, to process the ‘what now’ after stroke hits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Genise, Robyn's Mum is Different Strokes Family Support Worker

Jo Aurora, Fundraising Manager at Different Strokes, says providing these resources for free is at the heart of what the charity stands for:

“When stroke hits a parent, it can shake a child’s whole world. These books gently explain what’s happened, using language that makes sense to a child, and help them feel seen and safe.

We’ve had letters from parents saying they read them with their children through tears. We offer them free of charge because we believe no family should be left in silence after something so life-changing.”

Abseil to Make a Difference

Robyn supporting the charity at a previous event

This summer, Robyn is supporting Different Strokes — the UK charity that helped her family by encouraging people to take on a 418-foot abseil down the Northampton Lift Tower, raising money to support younger stroke survivors.

Saturday, 30th August 2025

Saturday, 13th September 2025

Northampton Lift Tower

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just about the adrenaline,” says Robyn. “It’s about solidarity. It’s about raising money so that other families like mine aren’t left feeling alone.”

Register Today — Conquer the Tower for a Cause

Entry is free, with a minimum fundraising target of £300. All proceeds go directly to Different Strokes' essential support services, including peer groups, rehab guidance, family support, and much more.

How to Take Part

Spaces are limited — secure your place now and help make a real impact.

The charity receives no government funding, and relies entirely on public support.

“Whether you're doing it for a loved one, your own recovery journey, or just for the thrill of it - every rope held and every step taken makes a difference,” says Jo.