'My ambition is to encourage young girls to dream big and inspire mature women to reignite their passions…': UON graduate sets her sights on a future in fashion

A recent graduate from the University of Northampton has reflected on a jam-packed four years of study which saw her receive several national award shortlistings, showcase her final-year designs on stage during Graduate Fashion Week – and welcome her fifth child to the world.

Mellonia Gray graduated earlier this month (Wednesday, November 13) with a first-class BA (Hons) degree in Fashion, Textiles, Footwear and Accessories after kickstarting her studies at the University of Northampton with an Integrated Foundation Year.

Leaning on her personal experiences of motherhood and perspectives inspired by her African heritage, Mel’s final-year fashion collection titled ‘I AM A PLANKTON’ sought to shine an important spotlight on motherhood and their often-undervalued roles.

In her words, Mel explains how she drew “inspiration from planktons, which are essential yet overlooked in their ecosystems, much like mothers in my society.”

Mellonia's final-year fashion designs based on the theme of motherhood.

This collection was shortlisted for two national awards, including the Graduate Fashion Foundation’s Fashion Innovation Award – which embraces the excellent, innovative work found in member university courses – as well as the Face Excellence Prize, an award which makes visible the spectrum of Black, Brown and minoritised excellence within a framework of diverse creativity.

Reflecting on her studies as a mature student, Mel said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time studying at UON. One of the most enriching aspects was meeting people from such diverse backgrounds, which broadened my perspective and added depth to my creative process.

“What stood out most to me was the freedom of self-expression through my designs. As a mature student, I found studying fashion particularly rewarding because it was highly practical, with only a small fraction of theory. This balance made it easier to manage my studies while creating a conducive home environment for my children.”

As well as pushing herself to achieve success within her studies and balancing home life with student life, Mel proudly welcomed her fifth child to the world during the first year of her studies – and embraced this to inspire her continued studies.

Mellonia Gray pictured at graduation with her family.

“My journey to studying fashion design was far from easy, but it was one I embraced wholeheartedly,” said Mel. “From a young age, I had always been passionate about fashion. I loved expressing myself through clothing that stood out and told a story, but I never had the opportunity to pursue formal studies in fashion design.

“After getting married and becoming a mother to four children, I decided it was time to finally follow my dream. I felt compelled to break barriers and defy societal norms, proving that motherhood should not stand in the way of chasing dreams.

“Starting as a mature student was daunting, especially since I had no background in fashion. Just before completing my first year, I found out I was pregnant with my fifth child. Though it would have been easy to step away, I felt determined to push through and prove to myself that pregnancy or motherhood would not be an excuse to give up on my dreams.

“My third year of study was particularly special because it was all about telling my personal story. Through my designs, I expressed my journey as a mother, wife, and student. My work explored structural, futuristic elements, embodying the resilience of mothers and the idea of breaking free from limitations.

“While the path was challenging, every moment taught me something invaluable. My journey is a testament to the fact that no matter how difficult the road may seem, it’s possible to achieve your dreams with determination, support, and a belief in yourself.”

As her graduation ceremony came to a close and Mel looked ahead to the future, she was feeling optimistic, and said: “In 10 years, I see myself as a successful entrepreneur, having established my own fashion brand known for creating pieces that tell powerful, meaningful stories. I hope to have not only built a thriving business but also inspired others, especially mature individuals to pursue their dreams, showing that it’s never too late to learn and grow.

“By then, I aim to have made a significant impact empowering women of all ages, encouraging young girls to dream big and mature women to reignite their passions.

“Ultimately, I envision myself being known not just for my designs, but for the stories they tell and the lives they touch, proving that with determination and passion, anything is possible.

“Today, I am no longer an aspiring fashion designer but a qualified graduate with a First-Class Degree, ready to take on the fashion world with confidence and purpose.”

