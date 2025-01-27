Mural Project to be delivered to commemorate Northampton’s historic castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has been awarded £20,909 worth of Arts Council England funding to deliver a mural project on St Andrews Road, beside Marefair Heritage Park in Northampton.

This exciting initiative will transform approximately 90ft of wall into a vibrant and educational landmark, celebrating the rich heritage and impressive history of the former Northampton Castle area.

The mural will reflect historic moments from Northampton’s history, recognising the town’s unique identity. It will also encourage both residents and visitors to learn more about the important events and figures that shaped the area. Located in a prominent spot for commuters, the mural will give people a chance to connect with and appreciate Northampton’s rich past and exciting future.

WNC is commissioning Fermynwoods Contemporary Art, an educational charity that supports life through art, to deliver the scheme. They will ensure that the project not only beautifies the area but also engages and up-skills local people. The Fermynwoods team will work with the community to help them confidently select an exciting and ambitious artistic proposal.

Together, they’re calling for artists this spring to submit their proposals for this ambitious project, with the mural set to be completed by late summer. The selected artist will work closely with local schools and community groups to gather ideas, stories, and imagery to incorporate into the mural’s design. This collaborative approach will foster a sense of ownership and pride within the community.

Councillor Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "This mural project is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Northampton's rich history including the heritage of the castle, and bring our community together.

"The mural will enhance the transformation of the entrance to the town from key transport routes, including the new heritage park and regenerated Old Black Lion.

“By involving local schools and community groups, we are not only creating a beautiful landmark but also fostering a sense of pride and ownership among residents. I am excited to see the creative proposals from artists across the UK and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our local area."

James Steventon, Director of Fermynwoods Contemporary Art, added: "We are particularly excited by the opportunity to bring together local people with high quality contemporary art on such a large scale and prominent location, creating a visually striking and educational landmark for everyone to enjoy.”

"By transforming a plain wall into a unique and visually appealing landmark, the mural will help preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the area for future generations.

"Additionally, it is expected to draw more people to St Andrews Road, increasing foot traffic and potentially revitalising the local area.

"We look forward to seeing the creative proposals from artists across the UK and to celebrating the completion of this significant project later this year.”