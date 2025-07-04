Mural marks 50 day countdown to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

A vibrant new mural celebrating women’s rugby has been unveiled in Northampton town centre, marking 50 days to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 (WRWC) kicks off in England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commissioned by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and funded through its Impact ’25 legacy programme, the artwork features Red Roses and Loughborough Lightning flanker Sadia Kabeya alongside nine‑year‑old local player Emily Richards.

The mural brightens a prominent wall on Lapstone House, in St James, Northampton – a stone’s throw away from Franklin’s Gardens stadium which will host six Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures across August and September - turning heads and inviting passers‑by to learn more about the tournament and how to get involved in rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily, who appears in the mural, discovered rugby three years ago and has participated in programmes funded by Impact ’25 locally. “I love rugby because it’s a fun team sport where everyone is welcome,” she said. “I like the mud, the running and listening to my coaches. Every game is different and gives me a real buzz!”

Emily with classmates

Emily is also a big fan of Northampton Saints, Loughborough Lightning and both England teams. She added: “seeing players like Emily Scarratt and Helena Rowland up close inspires me, and with the World Cup matches being more local I can watch, learn and maybe one day be on that pitch as a Red Rose myself.”

Councillor James Petter, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “Northampton has rugby in its veins and this stunning mural puts our passion for the game on full display.

“Sadia Kabeya and Emily Richards perfectly capture the spirit of our community - world‑class excellence standing shoulder‑to‑shoulder with grassroots enthusiasm. I encourage everyone to head into town, snap a photo with the mural and, most importantly, give rugby a try at their local club this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic to see women’s rugby celebrated so vibrantly in the heart of our town,” said Northampton Saints’ Community and Women’s Rugby Director, Connor Fleming.

Emily with classmates (2)

“At Saints, we’re passionate about growing the game at every level, and seeing local talent like Emily alongside an England and Loughborough Lightning star in Sadia Kabeya sends a powerful message to young players that rugby is a game for everyone.

“With the Women’s Rugby World Cup coming to Northampton, now is the perfect time to get involved, and we’re proud to stand behind initiatives like Impact ’25 that are helping to inspire the next generation.”

The mural is one of several being installed nationwide through Impact ’25, a £14.55 million partnership between the RFU, the UK Government, Sport England and UK Sport designed to create more opportunities for women and girls to play, watch and volunteer in rugby. The project funds school programmes, club open days and community festivals, many of which will take place across West Northamptonshire in the run‑up to and during WRWC 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A QR code on the mural directs visitors to information about local Girls’ Activity Days, club taster sessions and how to secure tickets for the tournament.

Mural

Also coming soon is RugbyFest, a carnival-themed event taking place in Abington Park on Friday 22 August from 2pm to 9.30pm. Come along and take part in rugby activities with help from Northampton Saints and Loughborough Lightning players and coaches, enjoy fun games and activities for all ages, and watch the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup – USA vs England – live on a big screen.

To be the first to hear how you can get involved in RugbyFest, or if you’d like to hear more about Loughborough Lightning, please sign-up on the Northampton Saints website.

Find out more about the WRWC including travel and transport detail on the WNC website.