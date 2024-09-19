‘Much needed’ affordable homes form part of proposed village hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for affordable homes as part of a proposed village hub in Brixworth could help younger residents continue living in the village in the future, says the team behind the scheme.

The proposed Brixworth Local Services Centre, just off Northampton Road to the north of Brixworth Cricket and Tennis Club, would also deliver a 4,500 sq ft convenience store with a pharmacy, a spa and wellbeing centre, offices and a meeting hub, a restaurant/takeaway, a gym and a drive-thru coffee shop.

The outline planning application includes 16 affordable homes, classed as homes for sale or rent for people whose needs are not met by the private market.

This would help meet “strong local demand” from those who are currently priced out of the local market, developers say.

In general terms of affordable housing for sale, this can include shared ownership, rent to buy, homes sold at a discount by developers, and discounted homes for first-time buyers.

Affordable housing for rent can include affordable or Intermediate Rent (homes let at least 20% below local market rents or let at rates set between market rents and social rents), or Social Rent (set through the National Rent Regime in England at around 50% of market rents, designed for people on low incomes).

The affordable homes planned for the Brixworth Local Services Centre are outline only at this stage – more details of what form they could take would come further down the line if planning permission is granted.

Charles Church is from property consultant Underwoods and is working closely with the developers to promote the opportunities available should the plans for Brixworth Local Services Centre be approved.

He said: “This would provide a much-needed development and fill local need for affordable housing, making Brixworth more accessible to those looking to get on the property ladder or those who need housing at a more affordable rate.”

The team behind the plans says the village desperately needs more, modern facilities to meet the evolving needs of current and future residents, and that the development of facilities in Brixworth has not kept pace with housing growth.

Mr Church said the scheme has already attracted interest from a national supermarket operator and a gym operator.

Plans for the 2.6-hectare site also includes more than 150 car parking spaces, with a number of electric charging points and for people using the disabled parking spots, separate electric charging points. This will help to alleviate the village’s parking pressures, the developers say.

Residents in favour of the plans can sign the ‘Say Yes’ petition, which has already attracted more than 180 names. While the plans have been shaped by what residents have said they would like to see in the village, there is still an opportunity to have a say. The petition offers residents the chance to make suggestions as to what facilities they would like to see in Brixworth.

Developer Dr Dallas Burston has supported the Brixworth community since working in the village as a GP in the 1980s. He has previously employed 126 people in the village for his pharmaceutical company and spent £250,000 of his own money to build the cricket and tennis centre 20 years ago, for which he only charges £1 a year rent. He has also planted 29,000 vines at the vineyards, creating a fitting gateway to Brixworth.

To add your name to the petition, click here.