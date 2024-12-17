Moulton School and Science College treat residents at local care home
The residents and staff were immersed in the joy of Christmas and all that it has to offer.
Residents and staff were excited to have the students from Moulton School in their home for the very first time. There was only standing room left in the lounge as residents and staff packed the room, ensuring they could see the students and listen to the beautiful renditions of traditional Christmas carols which echoed throughout the home.
Katie Tuck, music subject leader said " It has been a wonderful opportunity for the students and a great pleasure to meet so many residents and start the festive cheer for Brampton View.”
The students and teachers were treated to a delicious homemade lunch from our hospitality team and said “it was the best homemade fish and chips they had eaten” and thanked the home for the delightful morning and warm welcome they received.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful choir. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one was one of our favourites.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.