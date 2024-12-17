The students had a wonderful time performing at Brampton View care home

The residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton were delighted in welcoming local school students from Moulton School and Science College, Northampton, to their home for a magical morning of Christmas carols.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The residents and staff were immersed in the joy of Christmas and all that it has to offer.

Residents and staff were excited to have the students from Moulton School in their home for the very first time. There was only standing room left in the lounge as residents and staff packed the room, ensuring they could see the students and listen to the beautiful renditions of traditional Christmas carols which echoed throughout the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Tuck, music subject leader said " It has been a wonderful opportunity for the students and a great pleasure to meet so many residents and start the festive cheer for Brampton View.”

The Students enjoyed the company of our residents and learnt of their connections to Moulton School

The students and teachers were treated to a delicious homemade lunch from our hospitality team and said “it was the best homemade fish and chips they had eaten” and thanked the home for the delightful morning and warm welcome they received.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful choir. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one was one of our favourites.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.