Moulton Leisure Centre and Northampton Town FC partnership to benefit health in local community
As part of the agreement, Northampton Town FC will provide health checks to members of Moulton Leisure Centre, commissioned by Public Health England.
These health checks include measuring weight, waist size, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and completing a lifestyle questionnaire. Data is then shared with GPs and onward referrals can be made if needed.
In addition, Northampton Town will deliver football coaching sessions to swim lesson pupils and healthy lifestyle workshops to the wider membership.
The two parties will work together on marketing and Northampton Town events will be attended by colleagues from Moulton Leisure Centre, a site run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council.
The partnership will also see Moulton Leisure Centre support Northampton Town’s first-team and academy players with access to training facilities.
Andrew Joy, Everyone Active’s General Manager, said: “We are delighted to launch this partnership, which will benefit the physical and mental health of the local community.
“We are proud to support people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels and this new partnership will allow us to do just that.”
James Corrigan, Northampton Town Football Club’s Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to announce the continuation of our partnership with Everyone Active, which reflects our shared commitment to supporting the local community through health, fitness, and engagement.
“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our values, enabling us to provide even greater opportunities for fans and residents to come together, stay active, and enhance their well-being.
“Together, we look forward to creating meaningful initiatives that make a lasting impact on the lives of people in Northampton and beyond.”