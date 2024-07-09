Mother praises ‘exceptional’ new service created to support her son

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new service has been set up in Northampton for a young man who has a learning disability, autism and experiences psychosis.

The patient, who is now 19, had been receiving care within the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) at St Andrew’s Healthcare, but there was not an appropriate service available for him once he turned 18.

Knowing he needed the right service which would meet his individual needs the complex mental health charity worked with commissioners and set up a bespoke supported transition service within its Northampton grounds, where he has staff looking after him around-the-clock.

The patient’s mother Jane, who works full time as an emergency call handler, said: “Since my son has moved into this new service, his quality of life is exceptional. St Andrew’s have made sure he has consistent staff who look after and he now knows them well. The staff are almost like family and care about him which means my son has continuity of care which is so important. I’ve seen him grow and develop and it’s been wonderful for him.”

Jane stood outside Lime Tree which is a Supported Transition Service

Plans were put in place to help support him and St Andrew’s created Lime Tree Cottage, a bespoke service set up specifically for this patient.

It is a single occupancy hospital-registered house that supports active rehabilitation and independent community skill development, all wrapped up within a safe environment. The service is adjacent to St Andrew’s Workbridge vocational education service.

Lime Tree has been designed to admit adults and younger people who are on a pathway to independent living, who have complex mental health needs and may also experience aggressive behaviours, sensory issues and emotion dysregulation.

Jane said: “My son now has freedom that he’s never had before. He can go wherever he wants and the staff facilitate that. He has his own bathroom, he can dress himself. The progress he has made is outstanding and the support he’s receiving is wonderful.

The sensory room was designed to meet the complex needs of the person within the service

“For the first time ever, when I come and visit, it feels like I’m coming to visit my son in his own home. It’s been truly transformational for my son and all of us as a family.”

St Andrew’s Healthcare’s CEO Dr Vivienne McVey said: “We are committed to the National Transforming Care programme for autistic people and those with a learning disability. Lime Tree Cottage is part of our ambitious plan to reconfigure and expand so we can best support all those who have complex mental health needs.

“Our strategy aims to deliver environments over the next four years that will support more than 100 people in transitional and community services. Today there are still more than 2000* autistic patients or those with a learning disability in inpatient care who, if specialist step-down services were available, could be supported in alternate care settings.

“We have plans in place to develop further Supported Transition Services which will help prevent admission to secure inpatient services, enabling people who receive care at St Andrew’s to move seamlessly from hospital to community care.

“Our Supported Transition Services are designed to meet the complex needs of a single person. This means that the environments can be adapted depending on changing emotional, behavioural, and sensory needs of that person at the time. It also means that the clinical team have complete focus on one individual and can adapt treatment, therapy and activities based on that person’s changing needs, interests, and abilities.

“We’re really proud of Lime Tree Cottage and how smooth the transition was as we moved our patient from one service to another. We made sure some staff who knew him well from CAMHS moved with him, so he has been surrounded by familiar faces. We have a dedicated team who ensure he is supported, and he has his own space within our grounds with access to all our hospital facilities and amenities. He’s now getting used to Lime Tree, and the next step will be preparing him to move back home.”