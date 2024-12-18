Mother Goose performance delights residents at Northampton care home

Brampton View Care Home had the pleasure of Ava Long Productions perform Mother Goose at their care home in Northampton, followed by Christmas traditional carols and songs.

Residents at Brampton View had a delightful afternoon with the performance enactment of the traditional pantomime Mother Goose held right in their care home lounge for all to attend.

Eva Long actors certainly dressed for the occasions, with various costume changes, interactive performance, beautiful singing and made the residents laugh at the scenes unfolding before them.

One resident said: “What beautiful voices, I can’t believe the energy in the performance with just two actors."

Residents in the home lounge watched on as the performance unfolded

This was the first performance at Brampton View care home for Ava Long productions, who have a passion for community theatre, and its sure the residents with be voting for their return.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “Our residents and staff were delighted with the wonderful performance from Ava Long Performing at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents”.

