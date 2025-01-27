More than £95,000 awarded to Northamptonshire-based organisations working to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour amongst young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since launching the Northamptonshire Young People’s Fund in 2024, Northamptonshire Community Foundation has awarded £95,227 in grants to charities and community organisations working to improve the lives of young people thanks to the generosity of The Wilson Foundation, Constance Travis Charitable Trust and S27 Proceeds of Crime charity donations from the local courts.

Grants awarded from the fund support and enable projects that work with young people aged 11-25, who are at risk of experiencing crime and/or anti-social behaviour. Funded groups include Northamptonshire Titans Foundation, who are working with more than fifty 11 – 18-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds to create a safe and strong support network through their Bounce Back: Basketball for Youth Empowerment initiative.

With their grant award, KidsAid Foundation are providing 300 trauma-specialised, one-to-one therapeutic sessions in five local secondary schools, for young people at risk of exclusion, anti-social behaviour or crime. And with their funds, Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust are continuing the delivery of their Premier League Kicks programme, providing weekly football, multi-skills and educational workshops for more than 40 young people in Rushden.

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “At Northamptonshire Community Foundation, we are committed to tackling our community’s most urgent needs through our grant awards supported by generous donors to help young people and to keep them safe and well.

Northamptonshire Titans Foundation are running a Bounce Back: Basketball for Youth Empowerment initiative.

“Our Northamptonshire Hidden Needs Report, which we published in collaboration with the University of Northampton, highlighted that a rise in violent crime involving children and young people is an area of real concern within our county. So, we know that the grants awarded from the Northamptonshire Young People’s Fund are urgently needed and potentially lifesaving.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to distribute more than £95,000 from this fund and we are very proud to support so many grassroots, Northamptonshire-based community groups and small local charities that provide vital support to our younger generation.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s largest independent grant-making charity. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation awarded more than £2.9 million in grants to local charities supporting Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable residents. To find out more, visit https://www.ncf.uk.com/