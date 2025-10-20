More than 90 people unite to champion male mental health in Northamptonshire

On Thursday, October 16, more than 90 people came together with West and North Northamptonshire Councils to raise awareness of male mental health and reaffirm their commitment to suicide prevention.

The event, held in partnership with local mental health services at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, showcased the vital support available across the county. Attendees heard inspiring stories from men who had taken part in a new campaign film and contributed written reflections, sharing their personal journeys and messages of hope.

These honest stories sparked conversations, helping to break down stigma and encourage open dialogue around male mental health.

The event also featured the screening of a powerful new film that shares the personal journeys of local males, following the recent launch of a joint campaign by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

Timed to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, the campaign aims to shine a light on male mental health, reduce stigma, and encourage access to both local and national support services through real experiences.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health at WNC, said: “We know that many males struggle in silence, and this campaign is about changing that. By sharing real stories and encouraging open conversations, we hope to show that support is available and that no one has to face mental health challenges alone. I’m incredibly proud of everyone who contributed to this meaningful event and campaign.”

Cllr Brian Benneyworth NNC’s Executive Member for Health and Leisure, said: “This event was a powerful reminder of the strength found in community and conversation. Hearing the personal stories shared by local men was deeply moving and reinforces why we must continue to break the stigma around male mental health. By coming together, we’re showing that support is out there and that no one has to face these challenges alone.”

To find out more and access support in West Northamptonshire, visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/male-mental-health. For services in North Northamptonshire visit: https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/directory/support-offer?page=1.