More than 17,000 people in Northamptonshire are supported by local charity

Annual Achievements Report published showing great work done by local charity.

More than 17,000 people have turned to local charity Community Law Service in the last 12 months – seeking specialist housing, benefits, debt and immigration advice in the face of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The charity, winner of "Charity of the Year" at the NNBN Awards in October, has a mission to ‘increase access to justice, particularly for those in our local community who are disadvantaged or facing hardship.’ Their Annual Achievements 2024-2025 Report highlights continued financial pressures and risk to homes across the county.

Sarah Hayle, CEO of Community Law Service, said: “This year has seen a welcome increase in community-based work, ensuring our face to face Services are out in communities to improve access to advice and encouraging early engagement with advice before matters escalate. We have been delivering from 19 different community-based and partner venues across the county as well as over 90 appointments a week from our offices in Northampton and Wellingborough. Our clients tell us the impact is 87% of clients said advice helped improve their health or prevented it from deteriorating. We want to reach those facing hardship as early as possible to reduce the worry and prevent escalation.”

Here are just a few of the stand-out statistics included in our Annual Achievements Report:

More than £29 million debt was managed on behalf of clients

Over £8.8 million of welfare benefit income was secured for local residents

We represented at 1,277 court hearings where people were at risk of losing their home mainly due to rent or mortgage arrears

357 people were provided with immigration advice, representing 70 different nationalities

1,477 people were given fuel poverty advice to ensure they could better afford their essential energy costs.

Read the Community Law Service Annual Achievements 2024-2025 Report in full HERE https://www.communitylawservice.org.uk/annual-achievements/

Get in touch by calling 01604 621038 or emailing [email protected]