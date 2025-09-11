More opportunities for teenagers

We're on target for more teenagers to join.

Another Explorer Scout Unit (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) is being opened to manage the demand for places. The number of Explorer Scouts in Northampton increased by 17 per cent in the last year.

The new Unit will be having an open event on Thursday 18 September from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. It will be based at St Matthew’s Parish Centre, 27a, Kingsley. NN1 4RY.

The reason for the increase is the number of exciting activities that young people can do. With over 250 activities ranging from camping to creative arts, global awareness to motor sports and nautical skills to science and technology, there is something for everyone. Adult volunteer Matt said, “The Explorers get the opportunity to plan and organise their own programme. From this they learn whilst having some fun.” He added, “In Explorers the young people can learn and develop skills such as teamwork, problem solving, leadership, self-confidence, social skills and independence. These skills will help them when they are writing applications for college, university, apprenticeship and employment.”

Matt added, “The Explorers are going to school or college and are telling their friends about what they did at a section meeting or what they did at a weekend camp, and their friends are saying, “How do I join?”” Matt went on to say, “The Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) are being retained due to the brilliant programme run by volunteers and when they get to 14, they are asking about joining Explorers. This is resulting in us looking to open more Explorer Units to cope with the demand for places.”

We can develop teamwork

Matt added, “We are also looking for more adults to get involved in helping with the new section. If you want to know more about volunteering, please come along to the open event. I’m sure we will be able to find a role for you.”

For further information about Explorers please contact, [email protected]