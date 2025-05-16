Millennium Mileposts get a Saints makeover

Unveiled in the year 2000, they are a celebration of the creation of the National Cycle Network. Over 1,000 Millennium Mileposts were installed, stretching to all corners of the UK.

In Northampton, mileposts were erected at Gt Houghton, Kingsthorpe and Lamport, all along NCN6.

NCN6 is one of the longest trails in the network. Starting at Uxbridge in west London, it heads north through Milton Keynes, Northampton, Leicester, Derby, Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester, before reaching its final destination in Carlisle.

In Northampton, NCN6 passes through Gt Houghton, Brackmills, Becket’s Park, before heading through the town centre. Then past the train station, St James, Dallington, Kings Heath and onto the Brampton Valley Way northwards alongside Kingsthorpe and on to Market Harborough.

“I took part on the 2023 bi-annual survey of the Mileposts across the National Cycle Network. I started local, then went to Peterborough, Milton Keynes, before taking a trip to Cumbria to survey mileposts in the Lake District. I think I surveyed over 50 in total!”

Whilst all were structurally sound, many needed a lick of paint. “Most probably hadn’t received any TLC since they were installed over 25 years ago. I live a stone’s throw from the milepost in Kingsthorpe, so thought I’d give it a black, green and gold facelift in time for Saints European final next weekend.”

“I cycle to Saints home games at Franklin’s Gardens from Kingsthorpe along NCN6. It’s so much quicker than driving. And cheaper too as it costs nothing to park my bike at the ground. So it seemed a good idea to give my local milepost a makeover in Saints colours.”

Background on Sustrans

Sustrans are the custodian of the National Cycle Network – the UK-wide network of over 12,000 miles of signed paths and routes for walking, wheeling, cycling and exploring outdoors.

The attached photos show the mileposts before & after their makeover.