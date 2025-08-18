Collingtree Park

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Collingtree Park Care Home in Collingtree, were delighted to welcome Northampton South MP Mike Reader for a visit to the home. Mike met with residents and staff members at the beautiful home answering questions from residents in our very own question time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Reader MP spoke to residents about being a local boy and bringing real world expertise to Parliament. As MP for Northampton South, he has huge interest in the local area. He hopes to bring greener and fairer values to Northampton. Mike took time to chat about such topics with residents before giving them the opportunity to ask questions.

Residents of Collingtree Park were keen to talk about the cost-of-living crisis, disabled accessibility and what it’s really like working in the Houses of Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Reader, went on to say: “It was really important for me to visit Collingtree Park to see first-hand the amazing work the staff here do. I very much enjoyed meeting and chatting to all the residents, everyone gave me such a warm welcome.”

Collingtree Park

Fay Gooch, General Manager at Collingtree Park, said: “It was wonderful to meet Mike and to introduce him to our fantastic team and our fabulous residents, everyone very much enjoyed chatting and showing off our beautiful home.”

Collingtree Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Bushey House Beaumont provides dementia care, residential and respite care for short breaks and long-term stays.