Mike Reader MP visits Collingtree Park Care Home

By Samantha Roe
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 14:23 BST
Collingtree Parkplaceholder image
Collingtree Park
Staff and residents from Barchester’s Collingtree Park Care Home in Collingtree, were delighted to welcome Northampton South MP Mike Reader for a visit to the home. Mike met with residents and staff members at the beautiful home answering questions from residents in our very own question time.

Mike Reader MP spoke to residents about being a local boy and bringing real world expertise to Parliament. As MP for Northampton South, he has huge interest in the local area. He hopes to bring greener and fairer values to Northampton. Mike took time to chat about such topics with residents before giving them the opportunity to ask questions.

Residents of Collingtree Park were keen to talk about the cost-of-living crisis, disabled accessibility and what it’s really like working in the Houses of Parliament.

Mike Reader, went on to say: “It was really important for me to visit Collingtree Park to see first-hand the amazing work the staff here do. I very much enjoyed meeting and chatting to all the residents, everyone gave me such a warm welcome.”

Collingtree Parkplaceholder image
Collingtree Park

Fay Gooch, General Manager at Collingtree Park, said: “It was wonderful to meet Mike and to introduce him to our fantastic team and our fabulous residents, everyone very much enjoyed chatting and showing off our beautiful home.”

Collingtree Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Bushey House Beaumont provides dementia care, residential and respite care for short breaks and long-term stays.

