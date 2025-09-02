Mike Reader MP takes action on e-scooter nuisance in Northampton

Mike Reader, MP for Northampton South, has taken decisive action to combat the nuisance caused by unregulated e-scooter use in Northampton. In a recent vote on devolving new powers Mike voted alongside other Labour MPs in favour of new regulation.

This week, Mike backed new powers in Parliament that will give councils stronger control over e-scooter schemes across England. The measures, as part of the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, will allow councils to set clear conditions, enforce compliance, and hold companies to account.

Alongside the vote in Parliament, Mike has also pressed Northampton’s e-scooter provider, Voi, to tighten restrictions in the town centre. As a result, new controls are being introduced to improve safety and reduce the risk of nuisance for residents and businesses.

Mike Reader MP said:

Mike Reader MP speaking in the chamber on e-scooters

“People in Northampton tell me they’re fed up with dangerous and nuisance use of e-scooters. I promised to act and we’re now seeing real change here in town and across the country. These new rules will mean safer streets, stronger local control, and a better deal for Northampton.”

Mike also highlighted the wider importance of the legislation, which strengthens local decision-making and gives councils new tools to invest in growth and services.

While Labour MPs, including Mike, voted to give communities these new powers, the Conservatives and Reform UK voted against the Bill.