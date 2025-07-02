Michael's Walk: Day 2 - Another hot day

My lift dropped me just before ten at Bythorn Church which has an odd shaped stumpy spire. The next village was Keyston just across the A14. A very pleasant village, whose church has a more normal spire.

Down the road was the Pheasant, a thatched pub which looked as if it might be pleasant, but it was only half past ten and wasn’t open. In any case I wanted to be at Irthlingborough by half past two if I could, as the weather forecast was for heat from about then for maybe two hours. On day one I’d had three and a half hours to walk before it got too hot. Today I had four and a half hours and I wanted to make up some of the distance. I had over a litre of water with me.

The first part of the way to Raunds was pleasant, through grass fields and past trees. Then there was a path with hedges both sides. This kind of path seems quite common round that district but not elsewhere. Then things changed quite dramatically.

There were two enormous fields, one planted with barley and the second with wheat. I had to check the rough compass bearing to make sure which way to head and then found that the path was quite easy to follow with a gap left by the farmer for walkers.

Raunds Church

By now it was nearly twelve and time for a lunch break. Leaving Keyston there was birdsong and the unseen yellowhammer prominent in the soundscape. Now the birds seemed to have gone to sleep as it got hotter. After my break I frightened some crows. They made a loud noise and flew out of the wheat.

Then there was a short climb onto the low embankment of the old Kettering to Huntingdon Railway, some way north west of the site of Raunds Station, quite a long way out of the village. (or is it a town). The path then soon passed through a field with horses in it. They came up to investigate me, walked behind me for a while and saw me out of the field. This field led to the road into Raunds.

A path led to the church yard, guarded by a large grey cat which got up and walked off calmly when I approached. The church was locked. This was probably a good thing as I think I could have spent a long time looking at the interior. I took some pictures of the tower and of an interesting looking base of an old cross with an angel carved on it and then walked on. I found a shop and bought a three quarter litre bottle of water with lemon and lime, which I drank most of straight away.

My way then led out of Raunds along a dusty rough road into Stanwick Lakes. I stopped briefly to look inside a reconstruction of an Iron Age hut. It gave some shade and was cool. It was obviously designed to be cool in summer.

The cross in Raunds Churchyard

It was then a short walk to the café at the Visitor Centre where I phoned for Barbara to come to collect me in the car. It was by now 2.30 and I hadn’t made Irthlingborough but it was getting very hot and it was safer not to press on. I’d like to thank the very helpful and friendly staff at the Visitor Centre who let me use the phone. My mobile charge had given out -- I’m not sure why. It had plenty when I left home.

I am walking in aid of the Choir of All Saints Church Northampton, in which I sing. Most of the singers however are under 18. We are touring the Umbria district of Italy, including Orvieto and Assisi at the end of July.

My walk is the Northamptonshire section of the Via Beata from Little Gidding to Wolfhampcote, just over the Warwickshire border. Day 1 took me to Bythorn (just in the old county of Huntingdonshire). Day 2 on Tuesday 1st July was from there through Keyston and Raunds to Stanwick Lakes.

You can sponsor me via the Foasm Just Giving site at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Umbria25. .If using this method please include “Michael’s Walk” in your message .

Me in Keyston Chuchyard

If you prefer you can send a cheque payable to Friends of All Saints Music to J Lowther, Friends of All Saints Music, All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF Please write “Michael’s Walk” on the back of the cheque or in a covering note.