Michaels Walk: All Saints Choir Tour to Umbria

Michael before his 2023 walk to Peterborough

Two years ago I did a sponsored walk in aid of a choir tour to Spain. The choir was the Choir of All Saints Church right in the middle of Northampton. Many of the choir are aged between 8 and 18. At 71 I am one of the few older members.

The 2023 walk was from All Saints to Peterborough Cathedral.

This year we shall be staging another tour, this time to the Umbria region of Italy beginning in late July. We shall be staying in Scheggino and visiting Assisi and Orvieto. We want to make sure that the tour is properly funded

My walk begins on Monday 30th June and finishes on Saturday 5th July

The walk will be part of the Via Beata. which is designed as a pilgrimage route. The whole route runs from Lowestoft to St David’s in Wales, but I am doing the Northamptonshire section from Little Gidding (between Huntingdon and Oundle) to Wolfhampcote (near Daventry) just over the Warwickshire boundary. It passes through, Raunds, Irthlingborough, Finedon, Great Harrowden, Holcot, Brixworth, and then through Ravensthorpe, West Haddon, , Ashby St Ledgers and Braunston. The distance is 54 miles or thereabouts. I shall be sending reports on my progress to this website and newspaper during the walk.

If you would like to sponsor me you can go to the Friends of All Saints Music (FOASM) giving site at www.justgiving.com/campaign/foasm23. Please include “Michael’s Walk” in your message.

Alternatively you can send a cheque payable to Friends of All Saints Music. Cheques should be sent to J Lowther, Friends of All Saints Music, All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF. Please write “Michael’s Walk” on the back of the cheque or in a covering note