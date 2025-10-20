Menopause Awareness talk huge success for local care home staff and wider community

Brampton View Care Home in Northampton recently organised a Menopause Awareness event, featuring a talk by Dr. Nikki Ramskill, founder of ‘The Female Health Doctor’ to provide valuable information and support to the local community and care home staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event aimed to encourage open conversations, dispel myths, and educate attendees on how to manage symptoms and improve overall well-being during menopause.

The informative session provided valuable insights into menopause and its impact. It was well-received by everyone in attendance and was an important step in raising awareness about this important topic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October is Menopause Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness about the physical, emotional, and psychological changes that women experience during menopause. The event sought to promote understanding and support for women going through this natural stage of life.

Community Matters

The event was well-received by attendees, including staff, family, friends, and residents from the local community. Many expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to clarify confusing and conflicting information they had encountered online regarding menopause symptoms.

Dr. Nikki Ramskill's expertise provided much-needed answers, guidance, and advice, empowering attendees to seek professional or natural aids for managing menopause.

The event also featured a creative and informative touch with a nutritious Menopause Cake, skilfully prepared by our talented Chef, Glenn Coombs, showcasing the various symptoms associated with menopause and served with refreshments from Brampton View care Home hospitality team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elina House, General Manager, said: “There is value of such events”, emphasising the importance of hosting similar initiatives in the future to enhance well-being for both staff and the local community.

General Manager Elina House and Dr Nikki Ramskill at Brampton View Care Home e Menopause Awareness Event

“The insightful event not only provided invaluable information but also fostered a sense of support and understanding for women experiencing menopause, We are so grateful for the support of Dr Nikki Ramskill for her attendance and talk."