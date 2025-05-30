Memory Lane Cafe celebrates 6 months
Since then, every Friday, Memory Lane Café has opened its doors to welcome anyone affected by Dementia.
There are simply not enough services in the locality to support individuals and families navigating life with Dementia.
Kelly with the support of her Bluebird Care team wanted to change that and since November things have gone from strength to strength.
Kelly comments: "The café is a lifeline to many and it is a pleasure to be able to give something back to the community.
"We are still a small group and we are always welcoming new members. The café is free to attend and runs every Friday at 1.30pm inside the Abbey Centre in East Hunsbury."