"Memory Cafe" to open in Brackley
Brackley will be launching a Memory Cafe in February specifically for those living with Dementia and their Carers which will be held bi-monthly.
The first Memory Cafe will be held on the 5th February from 2pm - 4pm at Brackley Care Home and will open again two weeks later on the 19th February from 2pm - 4pm at the Brackley Library.
This is a free event which we hope will provide support for both those living with Dementia and their Carers.
For more information please contact Julie on 01280-313135.