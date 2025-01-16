"Memory Cafe" to open in Brackley

By Julie Wilson
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 08:34 BST
Brackley will be launching a Memory Cafe in February specifically for those living with Dementia and their Carers which will be held bi-monthly.

The first Memory Cafe will be held on the 5th February from 2pm - 4pm at Brackley Care Home and will open again two weeks later on the 19th February from 2pm - 4pm at the Brackley Library.

This is a free event which we hope will provide support for both those living with Dementia and their Carers.

For more information please contact Julie on 01280-313135.

