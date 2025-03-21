Mayor’s Charity Gala gives The Lewis Foundation a welcome boost
They were joined by other civic dignitaries from across the county, along with councillors and local business representatives, for a Bridgerton-themed gala ball and dinner, with all proceeds from ticket sales and fundraising activities on the night going directly to The Lewis Foundation.
Based in Northampton, The Lewis Foundation delivers over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the region, including Northampton General Hospital. These gift packs, which include items such as puzzle books, overnight essentials and miniature radios, aim to bring comfort and joy to patients during their treatment.
Cllr Paul Joyce, the Mayor of Northampton, said: “The Mayoress and I are extremely grateful to everyone who came along to the gala to help us raise vital funds for The Lewis Foundation, through both ticket sales and fundraising on the night.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the many local businesses who kindly donated various gifts for fundraising activities on the evening, hugely adding to the total figure raised.
“Finally, the evening’s entertainment would not have been possible without the generosity of the venue owner Charlotte Khalil, Photographer Jamie Cooper, DJ and charity co-founder Lee Lewis, Pianist Rosie Bullock, Yamaha Music London who provided the Grand Piano and the fantastic Northants Sings Out Choir.”
60 guests enjoyed a three-course meal, along with musical entertainment from the Northants Sings Out Choir, who were finalists in last year’s Britain’s Got Talent competition. The Bridgerton theme was met with enthusiasm and some lavish period costumes were on display.
Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Mayor and Mayoress for choosing to support The Lewis Foundation with this spectacular Gala Ball.
“The effort everyone put into their Bridgerton-themed costumes was amazing and the funds raised on the night will make a huge difference, helping us to continue our important work delivering free gift packs to adult cancer patients. Each pack brings comfort, joy and an often much-needed distraction for those going through treatment.
“A heartfelt thank-you to all the guests, local businesses and everyone who helped to make this event such a success; their generosity means we can keep supporting those who need it most.”
This is the final major fundraising event of the current Mayor’s civic term, however, donations can still be made to The Lewis Foundation by visiting https://www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/donate
Thank you to the businesses who generously donated gifts for fundraising activities on the night:
- Michael Jones Jeweller
- Bonds Jewellers
- Saint Gyles Jewellers
- Cardews & Co - Northampton
- Watts the Furnishers
- Clarks (Shoe Shop)
- Dychurch Lifestyle
- Santa Pod Raceway
- Nuffield Health Northampton Fitness & Wellbeing Gym
- Northampton Town F.C.
- Northampton Saints R.C
- 78 Derngate – Charles Rennie Mackintosh House
- Northampton County Beer Festival