Mayor takes part in Brackley care home's Pound a Pedal challenge

Brackley Mayor Cllr Elaine Wiltshire climbed onto a bike to support Brackley Care Home’s fund-raiser for Children in Need.

Her husband Cllr Paul Wiltshire also completed a stint on the stationary bike to help the Kingsley Healthcare home reach its 41-mile target – the equivalent distance of a complete tour of Brackley. Staff, residents and visitors all took part in the event which raised nearly £170 for the charity.

Julie Wilson, Customer Relations Manager at the home in Wellington Road, said: "Children in Need is such a worthy cause and our residents asked to get involved. We invited our local community in to participate in our Pound a Pedal event.

The Mayor said: "The Children in Need £1 per mile pedal was a great thing to do for such a well deserved charity. I am very pleased to say I managed 2 miles, my husband 1 mile, however, one of my colleagues did an astonishing 12.5 miles. We all thoroughly enjoyed supporting Brackley Care Home in the Cycle around Brackley Challenge."

The Mayor of Brackley, Cllr Elaine Wiltshire and her husband Cllr Paul Wiltshire

Cllr Adrian Watt really rose to the challenge and reduced the mileage target significantly by cycling a very fast 12.5 miles and Conrad Woolley from the Brackley Litter Wombles took time out of his busy day to "cycle with a smile".

The home's postman, Michael, went all out and arrived bright and early wearing a wig and a dress to do his mandatory one mile before rushing off to deliver more letters and parcels to the community.

He said; "I decided to go out of my comfort zone and don a wig and a dress and to wear this for the whole day to also raise funds for Children in Need. My appearance brought lots of smiles to all who saw me and I was so happy to contribute to Brackley Care Home's fund-raising efforts."

Mrs Wilson said; "We are so proud of our staff and residents who happily participated in this event; even 91 year old Eileen did her bit on the bicycle for this worthy cause.

"Sallie our resident hairdresser was our last cyclist and took our final tally up to a total of 46 miles covered in the 7-hour time allocation. A huge amount of fun was had by all!"