Mayor of Northampton congratulates Saints on Premiership title

The Mayor of Northampton has congratulated the town’s Saints Rugby Club after their win in the Gallagher Premiership final on Saturday, which saw them become the champions of the English Rugby Union.

The team’s 25 -21 win over Bath at Twickenham is their second Premier League title and was celebrated on Sunday, when an open-top bus drove Saints players on a victory parade from Franklin’s Gardens to Northampton town centre.

Large crowds gathered outside the Guildhall to cheer the winning team, who were greeted by the Mayor of Northampton Cllr Paul Joyce, the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council Cllr Jo Gifford and the Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Adam Brown.

Addressing Saints players and supporters, Cllr Paul Joyce said: “I stand here today as a very proud Mayor, celebrating the team’s remarkable achievement of winning the Premiership trophy and being the Premiership Champions.

The Mayor of Northampton Cllr Paul Joyce pictured with Saints player Tom Cruse

“This was a season to remember and a fitting finale for our Captain fantastic, Courtney Lawes.

“This win means so much to our town. We are now the number one rugby town in the country. I’d like to say just one last thing… Northampton Saints, Premiership Champions of England, well done lads… come on you Saints!”

Councillor Joyce later added: “The atmosphere was fantastic, with so many people from the town gathered together in celebration alongside the Saints players. It’s been a while since we’ve had a homecoming parade of this scale and the sense of pride was inspiring.