Mayor of Northampton Celebrates Charity Supporters

The Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton played host to long-term supporters of Northamptonshire charity, The Lewis Foundation, at a reception held in The Mayor’s Parlour at Northampton’s Guildhall.

In recognition of their continued support given to The Lewis Foundation, which is the official charity of the Mayor, a number of local businesses received certificates of appreciation for their commitment to the charity over the years.

Both the Mayor and Mayoress took the time to speak to everyone in attendance to learn about their work and thank them for what they have done and continue to do in supporting The Lewis Foundation.

Joining the reception were:

Annette Collins, Borneo Martell Turner Coulston Solicitors

Ian Taylor, Tinderbox

Kim Hughes, Goldings Communications

Lucienne Shakir, Lucienne Coaching

Michelle Collins, Step Forward with Lewis

Mindy Robertson, SophistiCake Creations

Sally Taylor, Tinderbox

Sarah Kite, Cottons Group

Stephanie Hay, The Elgar Centre

Suzy Sanders, Alchemy Virtual Assistance UK

Zara Sey, GF Shoetown Baker

With a team of almost 50 volunteers and hundreds of regular supporters, The Lewis Foundation works closely with 17 hospitals across the Midlands, hand-delivering 2,000 gift packs every month to adult patients undergoing cancer treatment. Packs contain overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots more.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “Without a doubt, The Lewis Foundation would not be able to support as many cancer patients as it does today without the help of our long-term supporters. For the Mayor and Mayoress to recognise the contribution they have made and continue to make to the work of the foundation was wonderful to see. It’s thanks to the kindness, enthusiasm and dedication of these local businesses that we’re able to make such a difference and it was great to see them recognised with an official ‘thank-you’ from the Mayor and Mayoress.”

Councillor Paul Joyce, Mayor of Northampton, said: “It was a privilege to be able to gather all of these local businesses together in recognition of the difference they’ve made not only to The Lewis Foundation but to the lives of cancer patients across the region.The Lewis Foundation is a charity that’s firmly rooted in the community and it was a pleasure to be able to personally thank each one of these businesses for their commitment to an organisation that does so much for people right across Northamptonshire.”

For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk