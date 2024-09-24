Mayor of Northampton Celebrates Charity Supporters
In recognition of their continued support given to The Lewis Foundation, which is the official charity of the Mayor, a number of local businesses received certificates of appreciation for their commitment to the charity over the years.
Both the Mayor and Mayoress took the time to speak to everyone in attendance to learn about their work and thank them for what they have done and continue to do in supporting The Lewis Foundation.
Joining the reception were:
Annette Collins, Borneo Martell Turner Coulston Solicitors
Ian Taylor, Tinderbox
Kim Hughes, Goldings Communications
Lucienne Shakir, Lucienne Coaching
Michelle Collins, Step Forward with Lewis
Mindy Robertson, SophistiCake Creations
Sally Taylor, Tinderbox
Sarah Kite, Cottons Group
Stephanie Hay, The Elgar Centre
Suzy Sanders, Alchemy Virtual Assistance UK
Zara Sey, GF Shoetown Baker
With a team of almost 50 volunteers and hundreds of regular supporters, The Lewis Foundation works closely with 17 hospitals across the Midlands, hand-delivering 2,000 gift packs every month to adult patients undergoing cancer treatment. Packs contain overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots more.
Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “Without a doubt, The Lewis Foundation would not be able to support as many cancer patients as it does today without the help of our long-term supporters. For the Mayor and Mayoress to recognise the contribution they have made and continue to make to the work of the foundation was wonderful to see. It’s thanks to the kindness, enthusiasm and dedication of these local businesses that we’re able to make such a difference and it was great to see them recognised with an official ‘thank-you’ from the Mayor and Mayoress.”
Councillor Paul Joyce, Mayor of Northampton, said: “It was a privilege to be able to gather all of these local businesses together in recognition of the difference they’ve made not only to The Lewis Foundation but to the lives of cancer patients across the region.The Lewis Foundation is a charity that’s firmly rooted in the community and it was a pleasure to be able to personally thank each one of these businesses for their commitment to an organisation that does so much for people right across Northamptonshire.”
For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk
