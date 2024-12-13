Mayor of Kettering Visit to Claremont Parkway Care Home

Following a recent visit to the newly refurbish Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner, Mayor of Kettering took time to visit the second Barchester care home in Kettering; Claremont Parkway in Holdenby.

Claremont Parkway Care Home is a modern and spacious 61-bed care home offering 24-hour residential and nursing care for residents from respite stays to long term care. Cllr Skinner took time to talk with residents, and staff whilst taking a tour of the home’s facilities alongside General Manager; Katie Wilkinson. Katie said: “It was lovely to have the Mayor of Kettering visit. Our residents were delighted to see him and have the opportunity to chat about all things Kettering with him as as they showcased their beautiful home.Craig spend time getting to know everyone he met and suggested several local groups we might like to link with across Kettering to ensure our residents remain at the heart of the community.”Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.