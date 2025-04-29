Mayor joins Northants Parkinson's People for park walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Northampton, supports local charity's efforts to promote exercise and community for those affected by Parkinson's disease

Paul Joyce the Mayor of Northampton, helping to promote and support Northants Parkinson’s People, on one of their two weekly walks in Abington park.

The local charity that was set up in 2019 to help Parkinson’s sufferers and their partners.

Exercise is extremely important in slowing down this neurological disease.

Also the charity organises other activities including Bowls, exercise classes, monthly very interesting talks at The Old Cobbler, Acre Lane, plus other options.

So, if we can help you in any way, you can access the charity at www.northantsparkinsonspeople.uk or call 01604 244444