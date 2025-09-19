Market Harborough Building Society celebrates UK Savings Week with financial education support
Get practical saving tips at branch Welcome Days
As part of its commitment to community wellbeing and financial education, MHBS is hosting Welcome Days across its branches throughout UK Savings Week, starting on 22 September 2025.
Members are invited to meet the team face-to-face in branch to explore practical ways to make saving simple and achievable. Aimed at those just starting out or looking to grow your money, MHBS colleagues will be on hand to answer questions and introduce educational tools such as the Doshi app.
While branches will be open as usual, Welcome Days will run as follows:
Kettering: 22 September, 9.30am–1.30pm
Kibworth: 23 September, 9.30am–1.00pm
Rothwell: 25 September, 9.30am–1.00pm
Desborough: 26 September, 9.30am–1.30pm
Market Harborough: 27 September, 9.00am–3.00pm
Take part in a savings challenge with real rewards
Doshi is a free financial learning app available to new and existing MHBS members. During UK Savings Week, users can compete in a national savings competition directly from their smartphones. Using the Doshi app, participants complete bite-sized interactive lessons, quizzes and challenges, earning points as they build money skills. A live leaderboard keeps the competition fun and engaging, with the top 20 users winning gift vouchers.
Through its UK Savings Week activities, MHBS continues to champion smarter saving habits and strengthen financial confidence - while staying true to its commitment to helping its local community thrive.