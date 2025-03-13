Mark Bailey's Burpee Challenge: Pushing limits for the Combined Cadet Force Association

For many, burpees are the ultimate test of endurance, gruelling, relentless, and often dreaded. However, for Mark Bailey, they represent something more: determination, resilience, and a way to give back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark, a Reservist in the Royal Military Police at 116 Provost Company and a dedicated Cadet Instructor at Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers, Northampton, has set himself an extraordinary challenge, raising £10,000 for the Combined Cadet Force Association (CCFA) by trying to beat not one, but three burpee World Records.

A Personal Mission to Give Back

Mark's journey with the CCFA is deeply personal. Although he was active in Cubs and Scouts as a child, he never had the opportunity to join the cadets. Now, as an adult, he recognises the Combined Cadet Force's incredible impact on young people, particularly those who might not otherwise have access to such structured development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burpees in action

His daughter's enthusiasm for the cadets became a turning point. She had to wait until Year 8 to join, but once she did, her excitement was contagious. Witnessing firsthand the transformative experience the cadets offered, Mark felt compelled to support the CCFA, ensuring more young people could benefit from the same opportunities.

From the Royal Marines to Reservist – No Regrets

Mark initially joined the Royal Marines at 19 but left to care for his unwell mother. Though it was the right decision at the time, he carried the weight of regret. Years later, he found his way back into service, joining the Reservists to continue his military journey without looking back. Seeing his daughter thrive in the cadets reignited his passion for mentoring and service, leading him to take on the burpee challenge in support of the CCFA.

Why Burpees?

Support The Cause

So, why choose burpees? Mark's answer is simple: "Because they're the worst!" Known for their intensity, burpees push both body and mind to their limits. For Mark, they symbolise perseverance. He isn't just chasing the world record, although that would be a bonus. His goal is to prove that with the right mindset, anything is possible.

The Training and Challenges

Mark has been training since December, pushing himself through a rigorous fitness regime. Surprisingly, it's not the burpees that have posed the biggest challenge; it's the nutrition. 'Losing a few kilos to become leaner and lighter has been crucial in reducing the strain of the exercise'. Adapting to this new diet has been the most challenging part of his journey, but his unwavering determination keeps him going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To aid his recovery, Mark swears by cold water therapy. After every session, he immerses himself in an ice bath, a practice he has developed a love-hate relationship with. Initially, he even started his mornings with ice baths before training, emphasising the mental discipline needed to endure this challenge's physical and mental aspects.

Supporting Mark's Fundraising Effort

Mark's mission is clear: raise £10,000 for the Combined Cadet Force Association. Every burpee, every ice bath, every sacrifice is dedicated to ensuring that young people, regardless of background, have access to the skills and experiences that the cadets provide.

You can support Mark's incredible effort by donating through his JustGiving page and following his journey on social media:

JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-burpeechallenge

Instagram: @markbailey_armyfit

Facebook: Mark Bailey Army Fit

Reserve Unit: @116provostcompany_remso

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark's challenge is a testament to the power of resilience and the impact of giving back. Whether he breaks records or not, one thing is certain, his efforts will make a lasting difference for cadets across the country.