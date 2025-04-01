Marathon miles: UON staff prepare to lace up for charity date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

University of Northampton staff are in training for this year’s big London-based runs.

Good-hearted staff at University of Northampton are joining the thousands of others across the country who are donning running shoes to raise cash for charity.

They are looking for a few extra pounds to support good causes close to their hearts, including arthritis, baby loss, mental health and refugees.

Paddy McConway, International Marketing Manager is training hard to run the London Marathon on Sunday 27 April to raise money for Tommy’s, having experienced the loss of his first child in 2021.

UON marathon and half marathon runners, clockwise from top right: Dr. Onur Acaroğlu, Scott Bates, Assoc. Prof. Dr Mike Starr and Paddy McConway.

The charity is dedicated to finding the causes and treatments to save babies’ lives and provide trusted pregnancy and baby loss information and support.

You can support Paddy on his Justgiving page, but there are other, good-hearted members of staff in training for this event and others like it.

Dr. Onur Acaroğlu, Senior Lecturer in Sociology is also preparing for the Marathon, to raise funds for South London Refugee Association. The charity is a front-line community organisation supporting refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants at risk or in crisis because of past trauma or restrictions related to their current immigration status. Find out more or donate here.

Scott Bates, Customer Service Assistant (Library & Learning Services) is taking part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday 6 April. This is in aid of Versus Arthritis an organisation that invests in breakthrough treatments, the best information and vital support for everyone affected by arthritis. Any donations are greatly appreciated and can be made here.

Mar Anne Balibago, Research Assistant in Psychology, is also running at London Landmarks Half Marathon for the charity Rethink Mental Illness. Mar Anne is currently engaged for the co-production of self-help psychological interventions to explore sexuality of trans and gender-diverse populations. You can find out more and donate to Mar Anne’s charity here.

Associate Professor in Film & Screen Studies, Dr Mike Starr will raise money at the London Marathon for MIND, the national association for mental health, a charity that has great personal significance to him. His donation page with pics of his training is here.