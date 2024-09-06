Man running seven marathons in seven days to help find brain tumour cure

A Northamptonshire man is running seven marathons in seven days for the ‘most demanding week of his life’ in support of his father-in-law who is living with a brain cancer.

Alex Trivino, 35, from Bozeat, will run a marathon every day from Monday (9 September), covering 184 miles, setting off from Llangollen, North Wales and finishing with the Richmond Marathon in London on Sunday 15 September. He is raising money for the charity, Brain Tumour Research.

Alex, who works in loss prevention, said: “My wife thought I was mad when I suggested running seven marathons in a week but that spurred me on to make it happen. I run most days; however, consecutive marathons will be tough physically and mentally. It’s also involved a lot of logistical planning.”

The challenge is inspired by Alex’s father-in-law, Trevor Davies, 66, from Llandegla, North Wales, near where Alex will begin his first marathon.

Alex Trivino is running seven marathons in seven days for Brain Tumour Research

Trevor was diagnosed with brain cancer in February 2021. For years, the father-of-three had suffered seizures, attributed to low blood pressure.

Following an MRI scan and biopsy, Trevor was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM). He had radiotherapy and chemotherapy and is monitored with regular scans.

Alex said: “Until three years ago, I didn’t know anything about brain tumours. We looked up GBM and saw the prognosis which was frightening. Although he has already outlived the 12-18 months expectancy of GBM patients we know that this disease can progress at any time.”

He added: “My father-in-law is the most relaxed person I’ve ever met, and we are close as a family. At the time he was being treated, I was working shifts, and it was difficult to see him so unwell but despite the gruelling treatment he tackled it with so much positivity and was determined not to give up”.

Alex on left and Trev in the middle. Family outing.

Alex who belongs to The Running Club in Milton Keynes, will complete his challenge according to marathon rules which means he must complete the daily 26.2mile distance in under six-and-a-half hours.

He has already raised more than £3,200 for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

He said: “I didn’t realise there were so few treatment options for brain tumour patients which is why I wanted to support Brain Tumour Research to help future patients and their families. This disease can impact a person in so many ways and I feel fortunate to be able to still go out and train, whereas people going through this battle might not have that option. I’m doing this for Trev and everyone who has been touched by this disease.”

Brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

Alex running

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Trevor’s story is a reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. Alex has showed incredible determination by not only training but also planning a week of running in honour of Trevor. It’s with the support of people like Alex, who is raising vital funds and awareness into research brain tumours, we will become closer to finding kinder treatments and eventually a cure for this devastating disease.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Alex’s running challenge, please visit: www.justgiving.com/page/alex-trivino-1711997398362