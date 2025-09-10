Males across Northamptonshire share their mental health experiences

Participants in the male suicide prevention video

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is reaffirming its commitment to suicide prevention and mental health support by launching a powerful new campaign focused on male mental health, coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day on 10 September 2025.

In partnership with North Northamptonshire Council, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of male mental health, reduce stigma, and promote access to local and national support services. It highlights real stories from local males, encouraging open conversations and offering messages of hope.

Suicide remains a leading cause of death among males, accounting for around three-quarters of all suicides in the UK. In Northamptonshire, approximately 65 individuals take their own life each year, with males aged 40 to 60 being statistically at higher risk.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "Every death by suicide is one too many.

"We know that males, particularly those aged 40–60, are statistically at higher risk.

"This campaign is about breaking the silence, sharing lived experiences, and ensuring that support is visible and accessible to all. We want to enable and empower males to reach out, speak up, seek support, and build community.

"Whether you're facing bereavement, addiction, employment or financial difficulties, relationship struggles or feeling completely overwhelmed - there are services available and ready to help, without judgement.

"It takes just one small but incredibly important first step - reach out and seek help."

Jane Bethea, Director of Public Health, Communities and Leisure at North Northamptonshire Council, said: "Suicide is a tragedy, for the person, their family and the wider community.

"Men's mental health struggles often go unrecognized or undiagnosed, and in addition to this there is often widespread stigma and misunderstanding surrounding suicide.

"I welcome this new campaign and the conversation around this issue. The men involved have been brave in talking about their experiences and offer hope to those who are currently experiencing feelings of despair.

"There is professional help on offer in Northamptonshire and the further we can spread this message, the better for all of us."

A wide range of free and confidential support services are available across Northamptonshire, including:

Call the mental health number on 0800 448 0828 any time for urgent help or advice. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Text 07480 635531 to speak to the Chathealth service for support, available 24/7.

Visit a crisis café, with locations across the county offering safe, calm environments with trained staff.

with locations across the county offering safe, calm environments with trained staff. Northamptonshire Talking Therapies , complete an online self-referral for counselling and psychological support.

, complete an online self-referral for counselling and psychological support. Peer-led groups: Including Andy’s Man Club, Space2TALK, SENDS4Dad, and Men Who Talk.