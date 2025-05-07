Major grants initiative relaunches with £150,000 in funding for community groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone has relaunched her community grant scheme, with £150,000 up for grabs to benefit dozens of projects across the county.

Danielle’s newly named Safe and Sound Communities Fund launched on May 7 to reflect the aims of her five-year public safety plan, Safe and Sound.

Reducing harm and offending

Community, voluntary and charitable organisations are invited to apply for the Safe and Sound Communities Fund, which has changed scope.

Director Ashley Samuels-McKenzie

To be a successful applicant, groups will need to showcase how they can reduce harm or offending, improve community engagement or support vulnerable people across the county.

The fund will prioritise projects including children, women and young people with grants between £1,000 and £10,000 available.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “Over the last 12 months I’ve been inspired by the vital work our community groups carry out to make their communities safer. I know so much of your hard work comes down to wanting to feel safe wherever you live, work or visit.

“With that in mind, I’m now relaunching my grant scheme with a focus on projects that meet my new Safe and Sound public safety plan – whether it’s preventing violence against women and girls, creating safe places or preventing victims.”

This is the first time that grant funding will be available to projects that take place over more than one year.

Danielle added: “I really want to make sure the grants my office gives out have far-reaching impact in our communities.

“That’s why this is the first year pots of money will be awarded to groups for up to three years to see more of a sustainable approach to long-term problem solving.”

The first grant to be awarded funding from the Safe and Sound Communities Fund will be awarded to the Creative Futures project in Northampton.

Its aim is to provide young people in care, isolated school children or youth offenders a pathway into creative industries through film and podcast training.

Director Ashley Samuels-McKenzie said: “This project specifically targets youths facing significant barriers, including those in care, involved in the criminal justice system or from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We see there can be great development with young people who come and train with us if they haven’t progressed in a mainstream school.

“We are happy that we’ve been able to secure this funding now, at a time when technology has never been easier to use.

However, there is a real expertise behind it all which, when taught in the right setting, can allow people to learn the skills forever not just for a moment.

“Nowadays everyone knows video is so important, and young people are really inspired by the world of video content or podcasts, and we are here to show them how to take their careers in this direction.”

Improving road safety

It comes as the Road Safety Community Fund is also renewing this year as it gears up to welcome new applicants.

The grant, in partnership with Northants Safer Roads Alliance, supports initiatives that contribute towards the Commissioner’s road safety priorities.

Applicants could use the money to fund programmes such as speed reduction, anti-social road use or improving road safety near school gates.

Local community groups or schools can apply for grants between £500 and £5,000 to improve road safety where they live.

Jane Clowery, office administrator from Weldon Church of England Primary School, applied for the funding after noticing a need for safer parking near school gates.

She said: “We had a lot of parking issues, like a lot of schools do, and we felt we could benefit from Parking Buddies.

“Parents have been incredibly supportive; they have recognised that we are making a real push to make children safer. The signs are very clear telling motorists they cannot park straight outside our school and there’s no misunderstanding.

“The application process was very simple and easy to understand with great guidance. I loved how quickly we got a response. Within two weeks of applying for funding we saw the money in our bank account, it’s a great system.”

To apply for a grant, visit: Safe and Sound Communities Fund – Northamptonshire Police & Fire Commissioner