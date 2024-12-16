Luxury homebuilder donates £500 to Northamptonshire charity

Mulberry Homes has recently donated £500 to Sense, a charity focused on supporting families and children who struggle with disabilities by providing care, support and education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation will be used to support the charity’s Rothwell College and Centre, which is located nearby to the homebuilder’s Steeple View Chase development in Irchester.

Hannah Leek, Community Fundraising Manager at Sense, said: “We were absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful when Mulberry Homes got in touch to let us know that Sense Rothwell had been chosen to receive a donation. It’s always exciting to see how local businesses, like Mulberry Homes, are committed to making a positive impact in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Donations like this make a huge difference to the work we do at Sense, especially at our local centres. As we are deeply embedded in the disabled communities, this support enables us to continue providing vital services to vulnerable individuals.

A typical street scene at Steeple View Chase

“We’d like to extend a huge thank you from all the staff, students and individuals at Sense Rothwell to Mulberry Homes and to the staff members who chose us to receive this generous donation. Their support is making a real difference in our work, and we’re excited to see the positive impact it will have on the people we support.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are thrilled to donate to Sense and help support the vital work they do.

“At Mulberry Homes, supporting the local communities where we build is incredibly important to us, and we are proud to help support local groups and people who call these areas home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With active developments in Northamptonshire, including at Steeple View Chase, Mulberry Homes is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations, taking pride in building outstanding quality homes in beautiful locations.

Steeple View Chase, located off Farndish Road, is a stunning collection of just 54 three and four-bedroom homes, including bungalows. Currently, a range of homes priced from £314,950 to £599,950 are available.

Steeple View Chase is open Thursday to Monday, from 10am to 5pm (4pm on Sundays). To find out more about the development and the available homes, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/steeple-view-chase or call the sales team on 0333 121 1040.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.