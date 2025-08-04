Lucia’s tiny farm visits Juniper House

Bob enjoying a cuddle with the Rabbit

Juniper House care home, in Brackley, was full of animal mischief on Wednesday 30th July when the tiny farm came to visit the home. Residents at Juniper House were pleasantly surprised to see the tiny animals such Rabbits, Guinea pigs, a Rat, Tortoise and a Chicken roaming around their lounge as Lucia’s farm paid a visit.

General Manager Karen Leach said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the tiny farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Carroll was very excited and touched by Lucia’s tiny farm animals: “This was the first time I have ever had a chicken sit on my lap. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care anddementia carefor 60residents from respite care to long term stays.