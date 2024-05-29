Lubenham Open Gardens Return!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ever popular Lubenham Open Gardens in aid of All Saints Church, Lubenham, is back on Sunday 16th June 2024, organised this year by Lubenham in Bloom. The Village is a three times Gold Medallist in East Midlands in Bloom and has a reputation for colourful and interesting gardens.

June 16th may be the start of the coarse fishing season, but is also the day to make an early start to visit the delightful Lubenham Open Gardens. Here you will find gardens ranging from the formal to the informal, large or small with formal or informal cottage garden style planting, with biodiversity, sustainability and recycling. Discover ideas for small gardens using bright perennials, roses, fruit trees, wildflower beds, ponds and water features - just a taster of what you will find in our gardens around the Village.

Hungry? Lunches in the Village Hall, Tea and Cakes served in the Church and at various gardens. Well behaved dogs on leads most welcome. Please be aware of uneven paths and garden ponds/water features, especially with accompanied children.

Free car parking on The Green supervised by Air Cadets from 1084 Market Harborough Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

Entry £5.00 CASH ONLY for adults with accompanied childrn under 16 free. Programmes/wristbands available on The Green and at gardens. Need some plants? Plants for Sale on The Geen.

Do you need some replacement garden tools or machinery or want a bike? Then Peter Shelton is your man at 49 The Green - plenty to chose from!

Bell Ringing Quarter Peal to be rung at 12.00noon.