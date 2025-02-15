Love is in the air, Kettering care home celebrates Valentine’s Day

Elm Bank Care Home, in Kettering, was filled with love and friendship, sweet treats, live music and cakes in celebration of St Valentine’s Day.

Residents and staff celebrated the day of love, in many ways, it all started with decorating beautifully baked heart shaped biscuits, which was conducted via an amazing Barchester live virtual event followed by enjoying a live musical concert that filled the home with a feeling of warmth.

The residents and staff also enjoyed delicious home baked cakes prepared by the talented chefs. It was also a day to learn about the history behind the day itself, now a days the day is associated with flowers, cards and chocolates, although the story of St. Valentine is full of myth, February the 14th has been long celebrated as the day of lovers.

Activities co-ordinator, Tina, said: “We’ve all had a lovely day, it has been great to see the residents enjoying a variety of Valentines themed activities. We appreciate here at the home that the day means something different for everyone, and we respect this.

"The chefs created beautiful cakes that were devoured by all, the residents also spent time decorating heart shaped biscuits, whilst some enjoyed a beautiful Valentines concert. Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones and as a home we have enjoyed every moment of it!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.