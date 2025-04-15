Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire awards St Andrew’s Healthcare with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A team that supports people with complex mental health needs has received the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Voluntary Services team from St Andrew’s Healthcare, located in Northampton and led by Dawn Wright, has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups which support their local communities.

The accolade has been awarded to the charity in recognition of the work their volunteer team does, and the impact they have on the lives of hundreds of patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Thursday, over 160 of the charity's volunteers came together for the official ceremony where the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, the King’s official representative, formally presented St Andrew's Healthcare with the Award.

The Lord-Lieutenant visited Workbridge, part of St Andrew's Healthcare in Northampton

Guests at the event included volunteers, patient and learner volunteers, Pets as Therapy dogs and St Andrew’s staff. Deputy-Lieutenants Amanda Lowther and Miranda Wixen, Lord and Lady Northampton and St Andrew’s CEO, Dr Vivienne McVey were all present, and had the opportunity to meet and thank volunteers, before enjoying afternoon tea and performances from the Kelmarsh choir.

The King's Award for Voluntary Service, equivalent to an MBE, acknowledges the exceptional contributions of St Andrew’s 450 volunteers across hospital sites in Northampton, Birmingham, and Essex. Their unwavering dedication significantly enhances the wellbeing and recovery of patients with complex mental health needs.

From the Befriending program to running weekly patient social clubs and helping patients with fun activities, volunteers bring a unique and invaluable presence to the St Andrew's community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While on-site, the Lord-Lieutenant went on a tour of the hospital grounds, including Workbridge and the Lowther Dementia Village, where he met staff and service users.

Lord-Lieutenant awards St Andrew's Healthcare with The King's Award for Voluntary Services

He said: “What an amazing day, to be able to be here at St Andrew's with a huge proportion of the volunteers that support this fantastic charity, and to thank them personally for what they have done, the contribution they have made, and the benefit they have given to the patients. To have won The King's Award for Voluntary Services is outstanding, it is a recognition from the highest authority in this country, of the contribution they make to our society.”

Dr Vivienne McVey said: "I must echo that, it has been a wonderful day. We have over 400 volunteers our hospitals where there are patients, staff, ex-patients and people from outside who come in and give their time so selflessly to help the people in our care to learn new skills, be befrienders, or bring in their dogs so that our patients can experience the joy of being with a pet for a little while. I am so thrilled to see so many here today, and to receive The King's Award for Voluntary Service which is so well deserved.”

Dawn Wright, Voluntary Services Manager, said: “Winning this award is such a huge honour for us all and I am so very proud of my staff team and volunteers for their work with our patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be recognised, by His Majesty the King for all of their efforts is an amazing moment, we shall all treasure forever. Our volunteers are so generous and bring a special kind of magic to our patients, contributing to their recovery in a variety of different ways. Each and every one of them bring something unique to our organisation and patients, something that cannot be replicated by staff or family members.”

The Lord-Lieutenant with Dawn Wright, Voluntary Services Manager

“But it’s not just our patients who benefit from volunteering; our volunteers themselves say they gain a huge amount from working with us. Many of them have told us how they really feel part of the St Andrew’s community, have made new friends and have learnt lots of new skills. We welcome anyone who walks through our doors, from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, interests and experiences, who want to make a difference.”

Volunteering at St Andrew’s is steeped in history as it is believed the first volunteers, linked with the charity’s opening, date back to 1838.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee. It has now continued following the accession of His Majesty The King and winners are announced annually on November 14, which is The King’s Birthday.

To find out more about volunteering at St Andrew’s, click here.