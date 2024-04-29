London Marathon 2024 - unfinished business!
Coming into it I had a slight injury on my ankle but thought I would be able to push through the pain and get the 26.2 miles completed. 6 miles in I felt on top of the world. As if I could run for ever. Crowds cheering you on is a feeling I can’t explain.
By 9 miles the pain was getting worse and worse but I did everything I could to push on for that feeling of receiving a medal at the finish line, just as I get to tower bridge 13 miles in I can no longer run.
I’m limping my way over the bridge with people suggesting I stop. I make it to the medic tent and they advise me to pull out and get an X-ray so I had no other choice then to give up, the next day I go to the Northampton general to get an X-ray and it becomes clear that I had a fracture in my fibula before the marathon so I managed a half marathon on a broken bone.
However I now feel like I have un finished business with the London marathon and would love to compete again next year. This would mean I need to raise more money to have a better chance of being invited back by asthma and lung uk. So if anybody is able to help it would mean the world to me! https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ned-spears1