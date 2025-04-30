Local youngster raises funds for community litter picking group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local young Grange Park resident with a passion for keeping her community clean has made a meaningful impact by raising £200 to support her local community litter picking group. The funds will go towards purchasing essential litter picking equipment.

Poppy and her family regularly attend their local community litter pick group, in Grange Park, run by the Bertie Bottle Campaign. Inspired by their vital work she developed, Kids 4 Community, a campaign designed to encourage young people to take an active role in taking care of their local environment. Focusing on the issue of litter, Poppy partnered with the local community litter picking group, where she is already an active volunteer.

“Kids 4 Community could become a group who could help to litter pick the area because people don’t realise that so much litter is dropped around the community”, Poppy explained.

Determined to make a difference, she successfully raised £200 to help purchase new litter pickers, gloves and other necessary safety equipment essential for the community litter pick.

Thank you to Poppy

Julie Bainbridge, a representative from the Bertie Bottle Campaign, praised Poppy’s efforts: “It’s inspiring to see young people like Poppy take action and show such a strong commitment to their community. Her passion for protecting the environment and local wildlife is truly admirable. Her fundraising efforts will make a real difference in ensuring we can continue our vital work in Grange Park”.

To learn more about the Bertie Bottle Campaign, visit Home | Bertie Bottle. The Bertie Bottle Campaign believes education is key to tackling litter issues. The organisation regularly visits children’s groups and local events to raise awareness and has created an engaging rhyming picture book that highlights the problems caused by litter and single-use plastics.