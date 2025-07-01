Local voluntary and community organisations invited to apply for funding to support employability initiatives

WNC HQ

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is inviting local Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) organisations to apply for grants to support initiatives that provide learning, training and skills for residents.

Eligible organisations can apply for funding between £500 and £10,000 to deliver learning and training initiatives that help residents gain work-related skills in efforts to boost employment opportunities across West Northamptonshire. These grants are funded utilising £55,000 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for the 2025/26 financial year.

Grants will be awarded to projects that identify and respond to local needs, ensuring support is tailored to specific communities, working with the local area partnerships across West Northants.

Grants can be used to support initiatives such as:

vocational or alternative approaches to education for adults and young people who have not or do not fit into mainstream education.

soft skills development that would be valued by employers. For example, communication, teamwork, work experience, problem-solving.

vocational skills and interest development that provide training and participation in areas like coding, music, social media management and production which can open doors to job opportunities.

career guidance and mentoring support from professionals that help adults, those in care or have left care, and those not in education, employment, or training to navigate career choices and build confidence.

volunteering, training, and skills development programmes run by VCSE organisations that aid or increase employability. For example, youth leadership programmes and mentoring schemes that aid transition into further education or employment.

Councillor Thomas Manning, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council said: “This funding is an opportunity for local VCSE organisations to deliver projects that strengthen skills, training and employability across West Northamptonshire.

“It is a great investment into our local community and will play a key role in moving more people into employment and support a thriving economy here in West Northants.

“I encourage all eligible Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise Organisations to submit an application for this funding.”

Applications must be submitted by 5pm on 6 August 2025. To request an application form and guidance, please email: [email protected].