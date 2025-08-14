Local venues invited to free ‘Ask for Angela’ training

Nightlife photo by Max Titov on Unsplash

West Northamptonshire Council are inviting local venues to an online training session on the ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme to help staff feel equipped in recognising and responding to vulnerability.

Taking place on 20 August, 10am to 12noon, the online training is open to staff working in bars, pubs, restaurants and other late night venues across West Northamptonshire to give advice on safe intervention techniques to help identify and provide support when it is needed most.

With venues such as; The Optimist, O'Neills, Jekyll & Hyde, Replay, NB’s, Fiddlers, The King Billy Music Bar, Wig & Pen, The Althorpe Inn and Elysium already signed up to the training, the Council are calling on other venues to sign up to help create a safer place for local residents and those that visit.

The ‘Ask Angela’ scheme works by training staff in vulnerability management and what to do when someone Asks for Angela. The aim is for the trained member of staff to understand the person asking is in need of help and support and will be able to respond in an appropriate, discreet way to help keep their customers safe.

Venues that register for the scheme will also receive free access to training opportunities, resources and posters to support staff, as well as an official ‘Ask for Angela’ window sticker to display participation and ongoing support from the Council’s Community Safety team.

If a venue is already operating the scheme, please register it with the Council via the form here to ensure you have access to all the necessary materials and training.

Cllr Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council said: “This training is really important both for our venues to feel confident in responding and intervening in situations, as well as for local residents and those that visit us to feel safe and supported in when they visit.

“This training provides a great opportunity to raise awareness of this important initiative and I really hope venues take this up by booking onto the session. We are working closely with our partners to help make West Northamptonshire a place where people feel safe and thrive and this is a key part of supporting this.”

Funded in partnership with WNC and Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, this accredited training is part of an ongoing commitment from organisations in West Northamptonshire in its commitment to nighttime safety and makes up an important part of the internationally recognised Purple Flag accreditation, which celebrates excellence in managing the nighttime economy. This award reflects our ongoing efforts to ensure the town centre remains safe, vibrant, and welcoming after dark.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “I want women in this county to be safe, and able to live their lives without the fear of crime. There are steps that every organisation can take to show that they take the safety of women seriously. This training for staff in the nighttime economy is a good example of how partners from all organisations are working together to create safer spaces for women, which will make whole communities safer.”

For more information on the training session and how to get involved, visit the Eventbrite page.