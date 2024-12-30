Local school welcomes care home residents to their Christmas Carol service

Head Teacher Liam Cox and Teaching Assistant Mrs Attwood with the pupils of Park Road Infant School and the residents of Elm Bank Care Home

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in attending Park Road Infant Schools afternoon Carol Service. A truly magical afternoon that allowed the residents to immerse themselves in the joy of Christmas and all that it has to offer.

Headteacher Liam Cox welcomed the residents and staff of Elm Bank care home to attend the Carol Service, the children performing were aged between five and seven years old. Residents Mabel and Eileen were very excited to have been invited to such a spectacular afternoon service. The residents enjoyed listening to the young children performing beautiful Christmas Carols, it was an opportunity for all to reminisce of Christmas when they were younger, and being back at school.

Resident Mabel said, "It was lovely, to see all the children and to hear them sing, thank you so much for bringing me to see the beautiful children and their little faces so happy."

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It was lovely that the local school opened their Christmas Carol Service up to our residents and welcomed them so warmly, it means so much to the residents, it allows for the young and the old to mix and the wonderful experiences are shared. Mabel and Eileen were overjoyed on their return. I believe, as do we all here at the home it is crucial to create links with our local schools and within the community to continue for our residents to remain a part of the community.”

