Local school brings festive songs to care home residents

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming local school children from St Peter’s School, Kettering, to their home for a magical afternoon of Christmas carols.

It was an afternoon that allowed the residents to immerse themselves in the joy of Christmas and all that it has to offer.

Residents were very excited to have beautiful young voices echoing throughout the home spreading Christmas joy to all. The residents enjoyed an afternoon of learning about the lives of the young children at school, reminiscing on how things have changed since they were at school themselves. Many of the children explained about the badges they had pinned to their beautiful uniforms, how they earned their badges, and questions asked by the children to the residents of how they earned badges when they were at school. It was a wonderful opportunity for residents to reminisce of when they were younger, engaging with each other and the children of the school, sharing stories on how things have changed.

Resident Hilda said, "It was lovely, to see all the children and to hear them sing so wonderfully, they all looked so smart and listening to their stories on how they earned their badges. We never really had badges in our day, it was more ribbon but we still had the different house groups"

The children of St Peter's School Kettering, outside Elm Bank Care Home after a wonderful afternoon of singing

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is always lovely to invite the local school children in at this time of year, and to hear them sing their Christmas songs to us all is simply beautiful. It means so much to the residents and all the staff, it allows for the young and the old to mix and the wonderful experiences are shared. I believe as do we all here at the home it is crucial to create links with our local schools and within the community to continue for our residents to remain a part of the community, it enriches the lives of all in many ways.”

