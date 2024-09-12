Local rugby club commemorates Lions Origin Club status with Howden Northampton

Long Buckby Rugby Club has commemorated its Lions Origin Club status during a special event with local insurance broker Howden Northampton and Lions legend David ‘Piggy’ Powell.

As Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden Insurance is backing community level activities and supporting the grassroots game via the Lions Origin Clubs. These are clubs where every Lion through the years has begun their rugby journey.

The club celebrated 150 years of rugby and Long Buckby’s legacy over the weekend, with Howden colleagues Lewis Ellis and Sophie Ticehurst presenting a plaque on the Sunday to celebrate the club’s connection to the British & Irish Lions, rooted in the career of David 'Piggy' Powell. David began his journey with Long Buckby as a teenager and went on to earn his Lions jersey during the 1968 tour.

Lewis Ellis, Commercial Account Executive at Howden Northampton said: “It was an honour to meet with David and Long Buckby Chairman Guy Roberts and present them with a plaque that symbolises their contribution to the sport and their pivotal role in developing rugby legends.

“Long Buckby is one of 600 Origin Clubs that Howden Insurance is celebrating, as part of our commitment to supporting British rugby’s legacy. This partnership has never been just a name on a shirt — it's about celebrating the deep-rooted history teams such as Long Buckby that have shaped the game and produced incredible players like David.

“A huge thank you to Long Buckby Rugby Club for their hospitality, congratulations again on both your Lions Origin Club status and 150 years of shaping rugby in Northamptonshire and Britain.”

These events are the first time that these Lions Origin Clubs have been celebrated in this way. The day was packed with fun for everyone, including a junior rugby event where the next generation of players received Howden Lions merchandise for competing in a rugby passing game.

As the Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden is committed to being a force for good in rugby communities across the UK and Ireland, supporting the sport’s growth and sustainability from grassroots to the professional level.

