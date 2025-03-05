Local RSPCA branch celebrates boost from housebuilder

A regional branch of the RSPCA has received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes as part of its Community Champions initiative.

RSPCA Northamptonshire operates throughout the county and shares the same values as the national charity. The team’s community-based intervention work includes welfare hubs located in Rushden and Daventry where they offer a pet food bank, along with financial support and a welfare advice service.

The team sought support with funding for event kits, allowing the RSPCA staff and volunteers to attend community-based events throughout the county. This will help the group to integrate within the county and reach more people who need their services.

Lauren Baker, Partnerships Manager at RSPCA Northamptonshire said: “On behalf of everyone at RSPCA Northamptonshire, I would like to say a big thank you to the paw-some team at Persimmon for choosing to support our local branch. The kind donation will help us purchase a new events kit so we can stand out at local events, reaching more pet owners and their animals across the county.”

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in and doing this in the ways that have the most positive impact, whether this is to local schools, sports teams or in this case, to local charities.

“It’s a delight to be able to offer this donation to RSPCA Northamptonshire, helping them to purchase the event kits which will allow the team to expand their services in and around the county.”

