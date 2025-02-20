Local reservist aiming for three Guinness World Records to support youth development
The ChallengeMark Bailey, a Reservist with 116 Provost Company, Royal Military Police, and a Cadet Instructor for the Combined Cadet Force (CCF), is preparing for an intense physical feat to test his strength, endurance, and mental resilience. His world record attempts include:
Most Burpees in One Minute
Most Chest-to-Floor Push-Up Burpees in One Minute
Fastest Mile of Burpee Broad Jumps
Each of these records demands incredible discipline and physical conditioning, qualities that Bailey has developed through military service and training young cadets.
Why This Matters
The CCFA supports thousands of cadets across the UK, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, by providing opportunities to develop leadership, resilience, and life skills. Through adventurous training, leadership exercises, and qualifications such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, the CCF equips young people with the tools they need to succeed.
Mark's challenge is about more than breaking records; it’s about inspiring the next generation of leaders and raising funds to ensure more young people can access life-changing cadet experiences.
How to Support
Bailey is calling on the local community, businesses, and supporters to get behind his mission. Whether through donations, sponsorship, or simply sharing his journey, every bit of support helps towards his £5,000 fundraising goal for the CCFA.
To support the challenge and donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-burpeechallenge
Follow Mark’s journey on Instagram: @markbailey_armyfit
“This isn’t just about world records; it’s about giving young people the same opportunities I had to develop confidence, discipline, and leadership. Every burpee counts!” – Mark Bailey.