Local radio station for Northampton NLive Radio celebrating new presenters and over 100 hours a week of original local shows

NLive Radio is celebrating with new presenters joining the station and the daytime schedule being full of passionate local people, producing over 100 hours of local programming making NLive Radio Northampton’s most local - local radio station.

Station Manager Martin Steers said; ‘Being Northampton’s local radio station with the most local content is a great achievement, and I thank all our presenters for their hard work and dedication to the people of Northampton, I especially welcome some great new and not so new voices to the Northampton airwaves!’

Amanda Hollingsworth-Hellery kicks off the day with the breakfast show weekdays from 7am with Amanda being the first Trans woman to present a daily breakfast show on a local radio station in the UK. Amanda also presents the stations LGBTQ+ show - Prideful Northampton on a Thursday evening showcasing the towns LGBTQ+ community, helping to raise the profile of the community and engaging links with the wider Northampton audience.

Following Amanda on the breakfast show is Undiscovered Northampton, the show that invites local people in on-air to talk about local community groups, events, charities, arts, culture, theatre, and individuals who are all passionate about Northampton being a fantastic place to live, work, or visit! Jagruti Patel presents on Monday, Paul Brennecke presents Tuesday to Thursday and Emily Robinson-Hardy presents the Rediscovered show on a Friday with the best interviews from the week. Emily being one of the recent new volunteers having joined the station in the summer prior to her starting a Multimedia Journalism degree at the University of Northampton.

Presenters; Paul Brennecke, Emily Robinson-Hardy, Amanda Hollingsworth-Ellary, Jagruti Patel, John Griff, Simon Kennedy.

At lunchtime the station has a dedicated hour of the biggest hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s, the golden hour, presented by Leigh Jamison with, including the all 80s Friday. From 2pm John Leivers presents Afternoon Delight, with new music, games, and interviews from Johns adventures from across Northampton and the surrounding area.

Drive Times from 4pm sees a mix of presenters with, the newest to join the team, experienced broadcaster John Griff, who officially kicked off the new year to complete the daytime schedule. John will keep the people of Northampton entertained on their drive home Mondays and Tuesday. He’s also keen to use his decades of experience at the BBC and other local stations to help the existing volunteers grow and develop as presenters.

John Griff said; ‘I’m delighted to be joining NLive Radio and to be getting behind a broadcast microphone again. Local radio has a unique and precious opportunity to put local voices and stories in front of local audiences where they are most relevant. NLive Radio has both the resources and enthusiasm to do exactly that and as somebody born in Northampton I’m really looking forward to being part of the team.’

In the evenings and the weekend the station has a wide range of specialist shows from specialist interest like its local business show Open4Business, film show and local sports show. To specialist music like its dedicated local music show Shoetown Sounds on Fridays from 6pm. The latest specialist show to join the schedule is Variations hosted by Simon Kennedy on a Tuesday evening, Simon has a unique experience as a volunteer as he is visually impaired, supported by the other volunteers and is able to present his weekly show with minimal assistance.

Simon Kenndy said; ‘Being visually impaired the opportunity the station has given me and time taken to get me where I am now has been incredible. Being a presenter quite literally is living a dream and given me a sense of purpose and belief in myself.

All the presenters are volunteers who all have links to Northampton, living or working in the town, with the majority having had no previous radio experience being completely trained by the station. While the majority of the schedule is full, there are still a couple of hours early morning or late at night free, as well as vital roles behind the scenes that are available, if you’re interested in getting involved head to the NLive Radio website for more information.