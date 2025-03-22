Easter Egg donation to local children’s care homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Bank in Kingsley alongside The Fox & Hounds on the Harborough Road which are independently operated on behalf of Valiant pubs are working together to collect Easter Eggs and donate them to local children’s homes within Northampton.

Many children who may not be celebrating with their family’s this Easter will be treated to an egg donated on behalf of The Old Bank and The Fox & Hounds. All eggs have been donated by our customers along with tips that have been given to staff which will go towards purchasing further eggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have also been supported by Farzana Aldridge who is contesting in the upcoming May election to become MP for Kingsley Ward. We believe in Community and as a Community Pub it means alot to give back to the less fortunate.

Farzana Aldridge who is campaigning to become MO of the Kingsley Ward in Mays local elections with the Easter Bunny

Last year with the help of our customers, we raised over £5,000 on behalf of Cynthia Spencer Hospice. Whilst national charities are important we must not forget about our local community who are just as in need and appreciate donations.

We will not forget the staff of these Care Homes by also giving them an egg to show that they are appreciated for what they do.

Between The Old Bank and the Fox & Hounds we have roughly 100 eggs and would love to double or triple that amount, so any donations that the public or local businesses would like to donate we would greatly appreciate them, they can be brought into the pub and given to the staff.

Please do check out our Facebook page for more information.